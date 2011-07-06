AVI-SPL Partners with AGC Networks

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL's Control Room Group (CRG) has partnered with India-based AGC Networks. CRG and AGC Networks will pursue turnkey design and build unified communication business opportunities in the Indian Ocean region.

The Control Room Group is a division of AVI-SPL, a provider of audio video communications solutions, and has been offering the design, engineering, integration, and support of mission critical facilities in the global marketplace for more than 10 years. In addition to control rooms for government, transportation, utilities, process control, network operations centers, and security operations centers, the team has broad experience in designing and building physical security and technical environments, as well as simulation and visualization systems.

"Combining the strengths of AGC and the Control Room Group makes for a formidable force in the market presently served by AGC, and we are looking forward to working alongside our new partners and gaining business in the region," said Sean LaNeve, vice president of CRG. "With the CRG focus on mission critical control rooms and AGC's leadership position in the regional unified communication market, we are confident we can provide a superior client buying experience and consequently make a lasting and meaningful impression in the market."