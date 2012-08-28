Atlona to Host Connectivity Technology Webinar Training

Atlona will be continuing its AtlonaAcademy program by hosting one-hour AtlonaAcademy webinars on August 28 at 7 a.m. PDT and August 29 at 12 p.m. PDT.

The AtlonaAcademy webinars will provide a comprehensive look into connectivity technology and the benefits it brings to the integrator and consumer. The sessions will focus on understanding core issues in digital HDMI applications, simple tips to diagnose and solve basic AV system installations, time-saving solutions for everyday tasks, and much more.

This webinar series is part of an ongoing effort by Atlona to provide their customers and channels with new tools and strategies to increase business revenue, as well as an in-depth understanding of new technologies that drive industry innovation.

For more information on how to register for this AtlonaAcademy webinar training, click here.