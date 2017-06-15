Analog Way Unveils RCU Solution

Analog Way is unveiling RCU, a new solution to control large-scale video wall applications for casinos, stadiums and corporate lobbies, among many. RCU can combine and control multiple Analog Way LiveCore image processors and switchers to create huge video canvases for LED and display arrays that require a large amount of inputs, up to 96 video outputs and hundreds of layers. RCU has also been designed to control various external devices. Extremely reliable, the highly developed hardware is able to run 365 days a year in any mission-critical environment.