Digital Signage Training and More at DSE

David Keene– Digital Signage Expo is right around the corner (Feb. 22-24, Las Vegas). DSE has grown substantially in just a few short years, as the digital signage part of the “AV” market, and the digital signage part of the larger Retail and DOOH markets, have taken off. And as happens with the best, most well-run “expos”, training and education are not “add-ons” to the show, they are key to the show’s success. I won’t outline here all the training and education available at DSE in February (not enough room for that). I will just single out three training/education opportunities at DSE that I know will be worthwhile. They are:

• SPEED Digital Signage Training Program

• Full Day Conference: Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) Certification Program

• Full Day Conference: Digital Signage Display Experts Course

• Full Day Conference: Platt Retail Institute Program



SPEED is of course, run by the ubiquitous Lyle Bunn. DSEG and Digital Signage Display Experts are of course run by the formidable team of Alan and Jonathan Brawn. The Platt Retail Institute is under the helm of the tireless Stephen Platt.

All three of those entities know their stuff. And they all focus on different things. There is some overlap (full disclosure, I’m friends with all– and I’ll get friendly nudges from all), but they really bring different kinds of expertise to the table. All three groups appear regularly in the pages of trade publications I edit, and/or put out their own blogs, research, and more. So most reading this, are familiar with their respective approaches to training (and really, in Stephen’s case, more on the research side).

Don’t take my word for it, check out their training available at the DSE show in February: