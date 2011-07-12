Covid Names Manufacturer Representatives

Covid, Inc. has appointed Central Marketing, Pro-Video Solutions, and Anew C.T. as new manufacturer's representatives.

Central Marketing will handle the central U.S. territory, working with customers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, W. Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Covid will help to promote sales and provide additional customer support in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi.

Anew C.T. will cover the Western U.S. region, with offices in Colorado, Arizona, Southern California, Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

"We will be working as a team with Central Marketing to strengthen our long-term relationships with customers in the Central U.S. and help new customers realize the value in Covid products," said Norm Carson, president of Covid.