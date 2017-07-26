Analog Way Announces HDBaseT 4-Play Support for Midra Series Models

The What: Analog Way has announced HDBaseT enhancements to four systems based on its Midra product family. QuickMatriX - H, Pulse2 - H, SmartMatriX2 - H, and Saphyr - H will offer improved connectivity and HDBaseT (HDBT) support for the SI market. They will maintain the same key software features for live events, fixed installations, houses of worship, and educational facilities.

The What Else: HDBT inputs on the units support video, embedded audio, and Ethernet pass-through; the first two HDBT inputs on each model support PoE+. HDBT outputs support video, embedded audio, Ethernet pass-through, plus RS-232 and IR control. In all four models, HDMI and HDBT output plugs are active and mirrored.

These four new models can receive and send signals up to 330 feet (100m) over a shielded Cat-5e/6 cable. RK350 and AMX/Creston drivers have also been updated to support the enhancements.

In addition to new HDBT support, QuickMatriX - H, Pulse2 - H, SmartMatriX2 - H, and Saphyr - H continue to offer video effects for AV presentations; real-time, low-latency image processing; true seamless switching; advanced audio management; and a drag-and-drop GUI. The Midra series is controllable via standard automation drivers and advanced IT protocols.

The Bottom Line: The Midra series is designed to deliver Analog Way’s processing and high-quality manufacturing in a cost-effective range of products. Introducing HDBT support on QuickMatriX - H, Pulse2 - H, SmartMatriX2 - H, and Saphyr - H further boosts the units’ versatility. The systems have been designed using HDBT Alliance specifications for interoperability with other HDBT-certified products.

Analog Way expects to begin shipping these models with HDBT enhancements in September 2017.