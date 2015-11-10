Analog Way Adds New Sales Reps

Analog Way has appointed two new representative firms. Bormann Marketing will cover the Midwest territory, while Sapphire Marketing will represent Analog Way in the Northeastern territory.

Analog Way expects to expand its presence through these two strategic representative agreements to fulfill increased customer demand across the country. Bormann Marketing specializes in professional and commercial audio/video products. The firm will cover the Midwest territory that includes Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, and Wisconsin.



Sapphire Marketing provides progressive, integrated, and reliable solutions for corporate, educational, and residential applications. The company will cover Northern New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhodes Island, Massachusetts, and Maine.



“Analog Way prides itself on outstanding customer service and knowledgeable sales teams," said Jay Gonzalez, VP, Americas at Analog Way Inc. "We are very pleased to partner with Bormann Marketing and Sapphire Marketing to increase our presence in the Midwest and Northeastern territories. Both companies’ reputation as the main sales force in their territories, coupled with their synergetic existing lines, makes this an ideal match to further support our customer base.”