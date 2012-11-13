Specialty Marketing Opens Fairfield, NJ Warehouse

Specialty Marketing is opening a new warehouse in Fairfield, NJ to better serve the Metro New York market. Specialty Marketing, headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA, is a regional distributor of residential and commercial electronics for the retailer and custom integrator.

The company's warehouse in Fairfield New Jersey is open for local pickup between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The addition of this new warehouse allows Specialty Marketing to provide same day shipping and one day delivery to the majority of their dealers located from New England to South Carolina.

Currently, Specialty Marketing offers over 70 quality manufacturer lines including Panamax, Marantz, Denon, Elan, URC, JVC Pro, IC Realtime and Sunfire. If you are interested in becoming a dealer, please visit the company on the web at www.specialtymarketing.com or call 1-800-446-9820 for more information.