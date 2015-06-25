AMX Modero X Series G5

The What: At InfoComm 2015, AMX previewed the release of a control panel like no other, the AMX 10-inch Modero X Series G5 Retractable.

The What Else: The Modero X Series G5 Retractable precision-glide motorized mount raises and retracts with the press of a button. It’s just as easily activated via NetLinx control—triggered directly, through macros or via room occupancy. The hideaway design saves space and ensures that high-end rooms retain their styling by remaining flush with the table when closed. The panel is both sleek and strong, featuring a unique hinge design to ensure it remains sturdily in place, whenever users press on it.