Lab X Issues AVB License to Biamp

Rochester, NY--Lab X Technologies, a connectivity provider and engineering design resource specializing in Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technologies, has granted Biamp Systems a license to utilize its IEEE 802.1 AVB Audio Platform for use on Xilinx FPGAs. Lab X’s AVB Audio Platform offers manufacturers high-channel capacity audio implementation based on the international standards of networked connectivity.

“We are very proud to work closely with Biamp, offering the company and its customers a solution that will certainly propel its AVB practices to the next level,” said Lee Minich, president, Lab X Technologies. “The capabilities of our high performance, high channel count AVB platform are the perfect solution to Biamp’s demanding networking needs.”