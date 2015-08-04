AMX ‘Buckaroo Mountain Adventure’ Supports 20th Annual CASA Parade of Playhouses

HARMAN’s AMX marketing team created the ‘Buckaroo Mountain Adventure’ playhouse as its fourth-annual entry into the Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) charitable event being held at Dallas’s NorthPark Center, July 10-26.

The 2015 Parade of Playhouses includes 16 creative playhouses built and donated by local companies and marks the 20th year that CASA and NorthPark Center have partnered to host the event aimed to raise awareness and funds for Dallas CASA, an organization of volunteers dedicated to helping abused and neglected children have safe, permanent homes.



‘Buckaroo Mountain Adventure’ effectively turns any backyard or play space into an expedition of the imagination for kids of all ages. Whether they want to race up the rock wall to see who can ring the bell first, plan a daring escape on the hideaway fold-down table, or take a hammock snooze while listening to some tunes, there’s always a new adventure that awaits.



“Buckaroo Mountain was probably the most fun we’ve had building these playhouses," said Jeff Kindig, vice president, AMX marketing strategy. "For this one, we tried to think up how many different adventures we could pack into a single space. We also got to throw in a bunch of cool extras this year, but knowing how much the proceeds will benefit so many great kids in need is what really makes building the house fun.”



To ensure the adventures never stop, this year’s dual-level design features a downstairs clubhouse with in-wall hideaway table, a Castaways Hammock and an integrated JBL sound system featuring dual 6 ½” JBL marine loudspeakers and a 160-watt JBL marine amplifier with a 3.5mm stereo input to support any mobile device. The upstairs porch includes an open-air deck with integrated rock climbing wall, winner’s bell and a beam and hook to hold the included Lifetime Products Kayak with custom seat and paddle.