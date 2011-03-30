Community System Installed in Sormarka Arena

A Community sound system has been installed in the new Norwegian Sørmarka Arena, a multi-use indoor facility with an ice rink for hockey, curling and figure skating and a 400m speed skating track.

Located in Stavanger, the arena is owned by the Municipalities of Stavanger, Sandnes, Sola and Randaberg and has been built to enhance the facilities available in the region. Designed to meet the needs and standards of professional athletes, the focus of Sørmarka is also on improving public health for children and young adults through increased physical activity.

The main sound system and automation for the Sørmarka facility was designed and programmed by Norsk Lydteknikk AS, with installation by Profitek AS. Using a total of 95 Community R-Series loudspeakers, the arena is the largest indoor installation of Community in Norway to date and comprises fifteen R2-94Z with TRC400 transformers, fourteen R.5COAX99T, fifty-two R.5COAX66T and fourteen R.5SUB-T.

The Community R2 loudspeakers are mounted over the audience areas of the main grandstand, which can facilitate up to 15,000 people. R2s also cover the mobile stand. R.5COAX loudspeakers are mounted over the main rink and speed skating track, with the R.5SUBs providing LF extension over the main rink. Optimal placement of the loudspeakers within the roof structure was verified by Community's TAG (Technical Audio Group) team using EASE acoustical modelling. The system is powered by fifteen Australian Monitor 2600 and 2200 'Next Generation' amplifiers, which together deliver 20,000W.

Sound system control is via an Australian Monitor Revolution DSP mixer, with a Vity VIMATY 70S automation system providing the user interface.

"The Community loudspeakers were chosen for many reasons", said Bjørn Fjeld of Norsk Lydteknikk AS. "Power, intelligibility and well defined coverage patterns were prime, but Community's robust reliability and unbeatable all-weather capability were also major considerations."