American Music & Sound Hires Blecher as National Sales Manager

American Music & Sound has appointed Ken Blecher as national sales manager for dBTechnologies, a Bologna, Italy-based active speaker and digital amplifier technology company. Blecher’s role is to increase sales in the U.S. by providing essential marketing strategies and product training to dealers and representatives.

Ken Blecher

“Ken is an industry veteran who has a knack for the MI, production, and installation audio markets," said Lynn Martin, AM&S president. "He also has extensive experience developing international brands throughout the U.S."



As a pro audio sales professional with more than 30 years of experience, Blecher has based his career around his passion for sound. Blecher said he has watched dBTechnologies grow over time and knows what it takes to develop and market products around the world.



“I’m excited to be a part of dBTechnologies’ expansion,” said Blecher. “This is a great opportunity for all of us to work together as a team to promote the brand in North America.”