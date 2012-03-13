Harman Appoints Tour Sound Market Manager

Harman Professional announced the appointment of tour sound veteran and front of house stalwart, Gert Sanner, to the newly created position of Tour Sound Market Manager, EMEA.

Based out of Harman's Potters Bar R&D, manufacturing and training facility, Sanner will provide customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with certified JBL VTX and Crown VRack training and support and will lead Soundcraft’s acclaimed “Mixing With Professionals” training program.

According to Doug Green, Harman Professional, director of sales, EMEA, Gert Sanner will provide Harman tour sound customers throughout the EMEA region with comprehensive training and support and valuable user-perspective experience from a large body of work on Broadway shows and major tours.

“The addition of Gert Sanner to the new role of Tour Sound Market Manager is an important step in the evolution of our EMEA team. Live sound is in Gert’s DNA: his technical and application expertise across the range of Harman live sound products, combined with his many years of touring and training experience, guarantee that our customers will receive the highest level of support in the business,” Green said.

Gert Sanner’s background includes over 20 years in the live sound industry as a system tech and front of house engineer for a variety of tours and events that range from corporate events to large-scale stadium tours, Broadway shows and all of the major UK festivals. His most recent position was as Deep Purple’s front of house engineer.

In his new position, Sanner will provide onsite training for JBL VTX loudspeaker systems. The 2-day training will cover all aspects of VTX applications from system design, use of Harman’s JBL HiQnet Performance Manager system control and configuration software, and actual operation of the system. The training will cover the use and configuration of Crown VRack amplification racks, which are also part of the VTX system. Sanner will also lead the Soundcraft “Mixing with Professionals” program for the EMEA region. This program has proven very successful in demonstrating and promoting the Soundcraft Vi range and will touch all aspects of digital audio in a real-world context.