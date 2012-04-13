Topics

Premio Shows Data Storage, Digital Signage, Kiosks at NAB

By ()

Premio is demonstrating many of its latest data storage, digital signage and professional grade kiosk systems at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) April 14-19 in Premio booth #SL10727 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In addition, Premio systems showcasing the latest Intel® technologies will be featured in Intel booth # SL12810.

“Premio brings quality, speed and value to its customers seeking to deliver the best and most advanced solutions to a wide range of markets,” said Kevin Wu, executive vice president, Premio. “In the high-energy market of video and audio, our engineering expertise coupled with our strong product portfolio makes us the ideal partner to manufacture the most innovative and solutions for post-production, prosumers and AV professionals in the most cost-effective manner.”

Visitors to the Premio booth will have the opportunity enter to win a free copy of Windows Small Business Server, an affordable, all-in-one solution to reduce complexity and increase manageability of server technology in a small business environment. The raffle will take place after the show and the winner will be notified by phone or e-mail by Friday, Apr. 27.

Demonstrations highlights in Premio booth #SL10727 (open April 16-19):

Content Streaming, High Speed Data Capturing/Acquisition:

• 2U 26" deep storage system supporting Intel S2600IP DP Romley server board with 48x 2.5"x7mm hot-swap SAS SSD bays. Capable of supporting over 3 Million IOPS and up to 20GB/s of throughput. This demo will also be on display in the Intel booth booth # SL12810

Digital Signage:

• Professional grade "all-in-one" system designed for use in public digital signage, digital advertising, and self-service, stand-alone interactive terminals. 46" optical touch with four sensors for four point multi-touch panel.

Medical and Kiosk:

• Professional Grade "all-in-one" system built for interactive public kiosk applications. 21.5" Projective Capacitive Touch panel with 2 points multi-touch, ideal for multimedia information directories.

• 21.5" and 18.5" Interactive Display System Developer's Kits (SDK).

Video for Military/Aerospace and In-Vehicle Digital Recording:

• 1U Short-Depth High Performance SSD Flash Drive Storage Subsystem. Supports AC/DC or DC/DC power supplies. Capable of supporting up to 2GB/s of throughput.

Content archive and video cloud storage:

• Echostreams eDrawer 4060 ultra-density storage expansion system supporting 3x drawers of hot-swappable dual-ported 3.5" 6G SAS HDD bays with up to 144Gbps of Host and Expansion I/O bandwidth.

• Echostreams Griffin2 - Redundant Server. Built-in dual BBU modules and 16x dual-port SAS SSD bays for 99.999% uptime high-availability applications such as digital content streaming and mission critical redundant storage applications.

• Echostreams OmniStreams 2012S - Storage Appliance designed for storage appliance such as iSCSI or Unified Storage subsystem for workgroup or SMB environments.For more information: www.premioinc.com