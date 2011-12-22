Milestone Donates Gifts to Children's Hospital

Minneapolis, MN-The employees at Milestone AV Technologies have embraced the holiday spirit and gathered over 100 gifts for young patients at Gillette Children's Hospital.

Each holiday season, Milestone provides support for children and families in need with hopes of helping them have a meaningful holiday season. Gillette's was chosen because of the extra effort it makes to help those kids who cannot be home for the holidays. The hospital staff uses the donations to surprise each child with a gift and a stocking filled with small items. Milestone employees gathered items from Gillette's wish list, ranging from small toys to crafts to electronics. According to Anne Miller, supervisor of Gillette's Child & Family Services division, Milestone's contribution goes a long way to improve the spirits of both the kids and their families.