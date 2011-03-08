D.A.S. Audio Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Valencia, Spain--D.A.S. Audio, founded in 1971 by a young industrial engineer named Juan Alberola, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The son of a composer and music educator, music played a central role in Juan Alberola’s life. Being an avid music listener, he parlayed his love of music and high end hi-fi systems into a sound system installation business for nightclubs and bars. Due to the high cost of imported loudspeaker products, Alberola began designing and manufacturing his own loudspeaker systems.

During the 90's, D.A.S. developed a global presence with distribution on all five of the world’s continents. 2011 also marks D.A.S. Audio of America’s 15th year in the United States.