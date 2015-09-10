Altinex Expands ShareTime Collaboration Capabilities

Altinex has expanded its ShareTime collaboration product line to include the ShareTime HDMI Cable (CB300-101), the ShareTime 4x1 HDMI switcher (UT260-041), and the ShareTime Collaboration Package (UT100-041). The Altinex ShareTime Collaboration product line is designed for small group collaboration environments, including conference rooms, libraries, schools, and huddle rooms.

The Altinex ShareTime HDMI Cable (CB300-101) is an HDMI display controller that enables cooperative display control using a ShareTime controller and cable in a single assembly. Multiple CB300-101 HDMI cables enable several users to connect to a single display and work together as they seamlessly switch between sources, facilitating collaborative teamwork and convenient cable organization. ShareTime works with existing or new installations and is simple to install and use.



The HDMI cable is flat, measures 10 feet in length, and contains a built-in amplifier to maintain HDMI signal integrity. Any number of ShareTime units can be used together to form a collaboration environment with a single multi-input video display.The Altinex ShareTime under-table 4x1 HDMI switcher (UT260-041) is a four-input, single-output switcher with HDCP (High Bandwidth Digital Content Protection) repeater functions along with fast-switching between HDMI input ports. The system supports all 3D TV formats in addition to all HDTV formats up to 1080p 12-bit Deep Color.



The switcher has four ways of switching inputs: auto switching, in which the last laptop plugged in gets the display; by input select button on the chassis itself; by IR remote control; or in use with ShareTime controllers.



The ShareTime Collaboration Package (UT100-041) is a collaboration system that includes four CB300-101 HDMI ShareTime Cables and one UT260-041 HDMI 4x1 switcher. The system offers full HDMI and HDCP compliance, provides CEC enabled control, and automatically powers the display on and off when used with CEC compliant video display monitors.



“Our ShareTime products make sharing and the exchange of ideas easy and intuitive," said Jack Gershfeld, president of Altinex. "Our view is that technology should be invisible, and with that in mind, the UT260-041 offers a clean and uncluttered collaboration environment. I’m confident that anyone involved in business presentations, education, and similar activities will find these products a big step forward in both convenience and functionality.”