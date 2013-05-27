StrandVision Digital Signage for Employee Training and Communication

The What: StrandVision Digital Signage has introduced a new free electronic signage feature that enables its customers to automatically override the normal digital signage feed in order to provide regularly scheduled or ad hoc training, host employee meetings and offer special communications. The option is an enhancement to the traditional emergency message override that replaces normal digital signage content in seconds. The administrator configures the selection on StrandVision’s Content Management System (CMS) – scheduling training for days or even weeks ahead.

The What Else: The override feature can be scheduled hourly, daily, weekly, or in any number of other configurations, and has similar flexibility to automatically end and return to the normal digital signage broadcast.

Technimark, an international manufacturer based in Asheboro, N.C., was the first to implement this new feature. It is using StrandVision Digital Signage to deliver PowerPoint-based training modules directly to employees in break rooms 24/7. The training modules are scheduled to automatically override the standard digital signage content on the hour, every hour, for 15 minutes. The training modules supplement training and eliminate the additional wage cost for extended shift training meetings.

The Bottom Line: StrandVision's Digital Signage network is designed for large, multi-location companies that need to efficiently distribute standardized training or corporate-wide messages to employees. This new feature makes it easier to automatically add certification training, test preparation, breaking company news, as well as special broadcasts during benefits enrollment periods.