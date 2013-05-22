C2G Offers New Webinar, Whitepaper Addressing Digital Transition

C2G, provider of high performance cabling and connectivity solutions, has released two learning tools—Putting Analog Sunset into Perspective webinar, and a whitepaper from their integrated marketing campaign, "Adapt.Convert.Transform."

With these educational opportunities, the company says, you will better understand the analog sunset and be more prepared for the transition to digital.

Joe Cornwall, CTS-D, ISF-C, and Technology Evangelist at C2G, will deliver the Putting the Analog Sunset into Perspective webinar scheduled on May 23rd at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Participants will explore digital video infrastructure including HDMI, DVI-D, and DisplayPort. TMDS technology will also be defined and discussed. Changes in broadcast, presentation technology, and emerging video formats will be reviewed to determine what needs to be included in current projects to prepare for the implications of the digital transition. The webinar equals one AIA-LU, InfoComm International CTS-RU, BICSI-CEC, and NSCA-LU credit.