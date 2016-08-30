Altinex Adds Online Chat Service

Altinex has implemented a new chat service on the company website at www.altinex.com. Easily accessed by clicking the Live Chat button located on the left side of one’s display, the new service is designed to assist site visitors with a wide range of sales and support inquiries.



Altinex Live Chat

The new Live Chat service is operational from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST Monday through Friday, and during these hours, users are able to communicate directly with company operators—not automated response systems. For both sales-related inquiries and ordering, visitors are able to get up-to-the-minute information on pricing, features, delivery times, etc. For technical assistance requests, visitors will be immediately redirected to a technical support representative.

The new Live Chat service also has provisions for simultaneous browsing of the Altinex website—enabling both the site visitor and the live chat agent to view product pages together when discussing product features, accessories, and related points of interest. This capability makes it easy for potential customers to point to, for example, a product feature and ask questions relating to it.

Another noteworthy attribute of the new Altinex Live Chat service is the inclusion of a “Call Me” button. Should a visitor request additional assistance or clarification, he or she can request a callback by entering his or her phone number.

“Our new Live Chat feature is all about making it easy for both existing and potential customers to gain the information they require,” said Jack Gershfeld, president of Altinex. “Be it a meeting facility, lecture hall, conference center, or any similar venue, the integration of audio, video, lighting, and automation can at times present a wide range of questions when making purchase decisions. Our goal is to expedite inquiries quickly and accurately so that our customers can make informed decisions. Similarly, when an integrator is in the midst of an installation and has a question, they need accurate information quickly—and this is precisely what our Live Chat service is all about.”