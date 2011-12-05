MAP Racks Do Double Duty For Savant

At the heart of Savant System’s Experience Center and the Training Center adjacent to its company headquarters are a complement of Middle Atlantic racks that transcend their traditional roles as equipment storage areas. In each facility, they are a platform providing support for customer sales, service, and dealer training.

Savant’s 8,000 square foot Experience Center in New York’s SoHo District features fully automated residential and commercial spaces designed to show prospective clients how the company’s control, automation, energy management and entertainment systems can be integrated into real-world home and commercial market settings.

A team of leading designers was commissioned by Savant to create the Residential Experience’s Center’s fully automated bedroom and bath, music/piano area, media room, kitchen and home theater spaces.

Located in the media room near the home theater, a large 44-space Middle Atlantic MRK Series rack is prominently on view for prospective clients and architects, consultants, builders and media touring the facility.

In addition to showcasing the sheer breadth of equipment required for this type of facility, it and the six other Middle Atlantic racks in the Center provide a real “inside” view of what goes on behind the scenes of an installation. Each rack emphasizes the organization implicit in the company’s approach to equipment infrastructure, a significant “wow” factor for clients, according to Savant.

Seven Middle Atlantic racks accomplish the same dual function in Savant’s equally functional and stylish 5,000 square foot Commercial Experience Center that features a Hotel Room Suite, Telepresence/Teleconference room, Sports Bar, Distance Learning Classroom, Corporate Boardroom, and multiple Digital Signage Stations.



Middle Atlantic also plays a critical role at Savant’s main training facility located at the company’s Headquarters in Hyannis, MA. Equipped with five SRSR Series Slide Out and Rotating racks and four MRK Series racks, it is the site for weekly classes held for Savant’s integrators.

The intensive training introduces Savant's products and methodologies in a classroom setting outfitted with Savant automation and other equipment, all fitted neatly into Middle Atlantic racks valued for their accessibility, ease of servicing and build quality.

The rest of the building includes 13 demo configuration stations that enable integrators to get hands on experience with Savant's products and those of other manufacturers in a simulated installation.

According to Savant director of business development, Bob Ross, “Effectively providing integrators with the experience they need in the short time they are here is all about efficiency. Middle Atlantic racks are a key asset in our training regimen that allows integrators quick access to the I/O connections of the products they are working with.

“After years of rigorous daily use in our training facility,” Ross said, “Middle Atlantic Products have superseded our expectations for build quality and durability — they have held up remarkably well. So well in fact, Savant has continued to commission them around the country for our newest regional training locations.

“When it came time to select an equipment racking solution that would be prominently displayed in Savant's NYC Experience Center and MA-based Training Headquarters, Middle Atlantic received every nomination. Savant has complete confidence working with such a universally respected organization.”