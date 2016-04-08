Alpha Video Announces Acquisition of Video Tech

Alpha Video & Audio has acquired Video Tech Inc. in Tallahassee, FL. The Video Tech office will now operate as Video Tech, a Division of Alpha Video, and provide increased support and integration services to Alpha Video's clients in the Southeast United States.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kevin Groves, CEO and Owner of Alpha Video, said, "Alpha Video has been successfully growing our business nationally with academic, corporate, broadcast, casino and large sporting venue clients. Acquiring Video Tech is a unique opportunity to expand our service and support coverage by adding outstanding engineering, integration, event support and SMA expertise." Mike Marshall, who started Video Tech in 1990, will now be working as a senior systems engineer for Alpha Video in the new Florida office.

Groves added, "Greater depth of capability for the Florida office will be supplied immediately by Alpha Video's experienced technical and administrative teams."

When asked about joining Alpha Video, Mike Marshall said, "I've known and contracted with Alpha Video for over ten years and have been impressed with their professional approach to all their projects, no matter if it is a small conference room or a large stadium project. I'm excited about the wide range of system integration projects that Video Tech employees will now be able to design and bring to life."

The Video Tech Division will continue to operate out of their current offices until a new, expanded technology center is opened later this year. Mike Marshall can be reached 850-386-4827 and at mike.marshall@alphavideo.com.