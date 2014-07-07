Almo's 2014 Video Wall guide

Almo Professional A/V has released a 2014 Video Wall Guide that considers different aspects of digital signage and display solutions for video walls.

As seen at InfoComm last month, video walls have endless possibilities. The distributor's new 2014 Video Wall Guide includes a roundtable discussion with Almo's Business Development Managers about video wall trends, factors to consider when designing a video wall, the challenges involved with selling and installing them, and the best ways to break into the video wall business.

The guide explores ways to run video wall content without a PC, what really matters in video wall panels, new ways to program video walls together, how to create content for video walls in different applications, and examples of how video walls have made an impact across various markets.

The new guide contains a total of 19 new products, 21 engaging videos, 7 industry articles and 3 case studies. Featured manufacturers providing expertise on the topic of video walls include Barco, Sharp, Peerless, Samsung, ATEN, BrightSign, LG, Panasonic, Chief, NEC and Premier Mounts.

To access the Almo 2014 Video Wall Guide, go here:

http://almoproav.com/Resources/BuyingGuides/VideoWall/2014/assets/VideoWallGuide_2014.pdf