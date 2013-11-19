Professional Systems Network International Hosts First CFO Summit

Mike Landrum, Eric Helman, and Chris Miller.



Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) held the first CFO Summit November 5-7 in Atlanta, GA.

PSNI welcomed 34 attendees from 21 PSNI affiliates as well as representatives from Preferred Vendor Partners Anixter, Belden, Kramer, ScanSource and Synnex.

The agenda included presentations by outside experts in a variety of subjects, a review of the wealth of PSNI resources available to all affiliates, and tours of facilities of two nearby affiliates, Technical Innovation and Comprehensive Technical Group. The CFO Summit committee chair was Timothy Czyzak, president of iVideo Technologies.

“PSNI CFO Summit was a unique experience to exchange information and hear from leading, relevant speakers," said Czyzak. “It was an incredible experience, and one I doubt is paralleled in other industries.”



Topics for the event included:

* Obamacare. Eric Helman, Continuous Health, LLC, started out the summit with an informative and engaging discussion on Obamacare and how small businesses can benefit from the regulations now in place.

* HR Best Practices. Linda Duffy, Ethos Human Capital Solutions, discussed Key Performance Indicators that CFOs can use to measure HR departments. Suzanne Boylan, HR Manager at Technical Innovation, discussed how she manages TI's HR department, sharing insights on their culture, recruiting, hiring, background screenings, onboarding, training, and managing certifications.

* Metrics. Brad Dempsey, Solutions360, discussed key financial metrics for AV integrators to improve efficiency and profitability.

* Risk Management. Harold Westin, J.D., CPCU, and professor at Georgia State University, presented “Double Duty: The CFO as Chief Risk Officer.” His presentation focused on various corporate risks that CFOs and CEOs should consider with insurance and contract liabilities.

* Current Economic Opportunities. Martin Small, business executive with Regions Bank along with Mark Bittick, SVP of Capital Markets, Edie Carroll, VP SBA Specialist, and Wanda Ibidapo, Treasury Management, discussed overall economic conditions, how to choose the right bank for your company, ways to leverage the Small Business Administration to provide capital for growth, and best practices in small business treasury management.

* Ideal Corporate Culture. Tom Bouwer, VP, US Consulting at Ownership Thinking LLC, presented a workshop titled “Ownership Thinking—How to End Entitlement and Create a Culture of Accountability, Purpose, and Profit.”