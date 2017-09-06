Almo Professional A/V Promotes Maureen Mead to Business Development Manager

Almo Professional A/V has named Maureen Mead Business Development Manager (BDM), focused on Samsung consumer displays and Planar display products. Maureen is available to meet with Almo resellers and integrators in the Samsung booth (#5535) during CEDIA 2017, Sept. 5-9, in San Diego, and on the fall leg of Almo’s E4 AV Tour in New York Sept. 19 and in Irvine, California, on Oct. 3.

Maureen Mead

“Maureen started with Almo Pro A/V one year ago as part of the inside sales group and became a valued resource for our partners and manufacturers, while earning her CTS certification," said Rob Ziv, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “Her proven technical abilities and drive for continued professional development fit well with the BDM directive and enable her to apply the latest business, sales and technical techniques to every project.”

As a BDM for Almo Professional A/V, Maureen is responsible for coordinating sales and marketing efforts and delivering technical training for Samsung consumer displays and accessories and the Planar Systems direct-view indoor LED products. She has an extensive background in various operations roles. In addition to having a Bachelor of Science in education from Springfield College, Maureen is an InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) and a Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE).