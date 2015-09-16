Almo Professional A/V and Toshiba Solidify Distribution Agreement

Almo Professional A/V and Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. have teamed up to give Almo partners access to Toshiba’s complete line of commercial digital displays, including the new TD-E EasySeries.

“Everyone knows the Toshiba brand, which brings decades of display engineering expertise to the marketplace and a wide portfolio that includes everything from 24/7 large-format displays, 4K Ultra HD displays, video walls, and upcoming interactive solution products,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO at Almo Professional A/V.



Scott Ramirez, VP of product marketing and development for digital display solutions at Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc, said, “Almo Pro A/V pays attention to the specific needs of the pro AV customer with their value-added approach, focus on education, and outbound sales team.



"Our new relationship allows a wide range of quality pro AV and commercial customers to have access to Toshiba’s new lineup of digital displays and solutions, including the new TD-E EasySeries, which provides the complete package of high quality, a dynamic picture and an amazing value."



Toshiba’s 2015 lineup of digital display solutions includes commercial and professional-grade large-format displays, 4K Ultra HD displays, touchscreen displays, video wall displays, video wall servers, and accompanying control systems and accessories. Toshiba will showcase the displays during the fall leg of Almo’s E4 AV Tour in New York on October 8.