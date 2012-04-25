APG Displays Exclusive Canadian Distributor for Prysm

APG Displays has announced that it is the exclusive distributor of Prysm LPD Displays in Canada.

Prysm's Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology combines the power of lasers with the image quality of emissive displays to create an immersive viewing experience. Less than 0.25mm bezels are seamless to the viewer's eyes, and each LPD panel draws just 30 watts of power, which is 4 times more efficient than average LCD screens. Their freeform system enables creative teams to design displays of any shape or size, and the screens generate minimal heat output.

APG Display’s Trade Partner Program is designed to support integrators who want to sell videowalls and large displays. The program rewards partners by helping protect their margin and offering complete pre-sales and after-sales support. The program offers 3 tiers: Expert, Professional and Referral Partner. For more information on the partner program, click here.

For more information: www.apgdisplays.com

www.prysm.com