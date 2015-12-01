Almo Connect Offers Internet, TV & Voice

Almo Professional A/V is the first AV distributor to offer internet, TV and Voice services through carriers nationwide. With the new Almo CONNECT platform, partners have the ability to incorporate scalable bandwidth for internet, live TV and advanced voice as part of an overall AV installation, and then receive an ongoing commission for these services.

Almo is the only AV distributor to create a path for resellers to expand their reach through managed services. Almo CONNECT is the newest addition to the distributor’s service model, which also includes Content Creation Services and Installation Services.

“As more AV hardware is being put on the network, there becomes a need for increased bandwidth services for installations like HD video teleconferencing and digital signage,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “Almo CONNECT provides a pathway to sell these services nationwide. Integrators are in an ideal position to simply refer their customers and, in turn, make a monthly commission on the services sold.”