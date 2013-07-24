Almo and ClearOne Partner to Expand Distribution

Almo Professional A/V and ClearOne have entered a new distribution agreement that gives Almo partners access to ClearOne’s software-based video conferencing solutions, select audio conferencing products, multimedia streaming, and digital signage. ClearOne has joined the Almo E4 AV Tour and will exhibit this week at the E4 Expo Mid-Atlantic near Baltimore on July 26 at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott, MD.

“ClearOne has proven its leadership in audio conferencing and now provides a complete portfolio, adding solutions including: video conferencing, professional microphones, multimedia streaming and digital signage — these are the areas where our partners are finding profitable business opportunities,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “We are looking forward to bringing ClearOne’s COLLABORATE video conferencing solutions to our partners. In addition, ClearOne’s presence on the E4 AV tour is a great way to provide exposure to our channel community both at the Mid-Atlantic Expo this week and as our tour continues this fall on the west and east coasts.”

Taylor added that Rob Ziv, business development manager and broadcast expert for Almo Pro A/V, will take the lead on technical training, managing the exchange of information, and integrating the ClearOne products into multiple partners’ installations.

“With a long-standing history in the AV industry and CTS-certified sales team, Almo’s support is well-recognized, which makes them a trusted source for their entire community of resellers and integrators throughout the country,” said Zee Hakimoglu, Chairman and CEO of ClearOne. “

ClearOne products now available through Almo Pro A/V include:

COLLABORATE Software-Based Video Conferencing Products: A complete portfolio featuring desktop video applications, room systems, infrastructure and management solutions. COLLABORATE offers flexibility, scalability and upgradability at a lower price-point than traditional hardware-based solutions.

Media Carts: Play a key role in making equipment easy to access, as well as providing mobility, making it more convenient to conference. Each media cart solution is designed to be durable and functional, while also providing the style and elegance required for the most sophisticated settings.

INTERACT AT Audio Conferencing Systems: A complete unified communications conference room solution with flexibility in mind. The INTERACT AT delivers audio performance at an affordable price and includes all the necessary audio equipment and peripherals, providing state-of-the-art HDConference audio quality for popular audio, web, UC and video conferencing apps.

Wireless Microphone System: Provides the freedom and clean installation of a wireless solution with the flexibility to expand up to 32 channels and the security of full 256-bit encryption. Four professional wireless microphone options are now available: tabletop, gooseneck, handheld, and belt-pack with clip-on lavalier or single-ear headset mics.

Multimedia Streaming & Distribution: VIEW, the ClearOne brand for commercial multimedia streaming and control, deliver high definition audio, video and control over TCP/IP LAN networks. By combining audio and/or video content, meta-data and control signals into one stream over existing Internet Protocol LAN networks, ClearOne's patented StreamNet solutions enable The Power of AV over IP for enterprise multimedia streaming.