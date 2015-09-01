Almo Adds John Wills to Business Development Team

Almo has added John Wills to its team of business development managers to provide product, sales, and design expertise for the company's complete NEC Display Solutions offering. Wills will be part of the fall leg of Almo’s E4 AV Tour, taking place in Houston on September 11 and New York on October 8.

Wills brings more than 10 years of extensive AV industry background to Almo, with specialization in field sales and product/sales channel/customer relationship management. Prior to Almo, Wills was national sales manager for Tripp Lite's Commercial Pro AV and CEDIA CI sales channels.



“John is a results-driven sales leader adept at identifying opportunities, designing and implementing solutions, and establishing relationships,” said Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “During his tenure at Tripp Lite, John formed relationships with many of the same customers as ours. His experience in our industry and strong interpersonal skills make him the ideal fit.”



Over his professional career, which spans more than 30 years, Wills has held positions with Tweeter Entertainment, Showtime Networks, Citicorp, and IBM. He earned a master of business administration degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a bachelor of science degree in general business management from Arizona State University in Tempe.