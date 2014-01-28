Atlona to Host Webinar 'Understanding and Using a Matrix Switch'

On February 4, Atlona will host the first in a yearlong series of Atlona Academy technical webinars.

Titled "Understanding and Using a Matrix Switch," the webinar is scheduled for February 4 at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST) and will be hosted by Atlona Technical Sales Support Engineer, Eric Thielemann. The one-hour session will provide an in-depth exploration of applications for the family of Atlona matrix switchers as well as defining the HDBaseT standard and its role in distributed AV.

The technical webinar series is one of many Atlona Academy knowledge-based tools, which also include white papers, training videos, and resources.

"We're proud to offer Atlona Academy as an exclusive and valuable training resource for all Atlona integrators, resellers, and end users. It's by far the industry's best and most comprehensive one-stop resource for our customers looking to learn more about the latest AV technologies, trends, and solutions," said Michael DiBella, marketing communications manager, Atlona. "Our training resources are a great way for users to gain the tools and knowledge they need to succeed, all from the experts at Atlona. And as a bonus, while many of our competitors charge premium prices for training and materials, all Atlona Academy curricula and events are offered free of charge. We are that committed to supporting our customers and the industry."