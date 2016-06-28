Allure, Christie Experiential Network Sign Deal With Southern Theatres

Allure and its Christie Experiential Network (CEN), creators of engaging, experiential Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) solutions, has signed a deal with Southern Theatres to deliver digital in-theatre advertising and promotional content through its interactive and experiential digital displays in theatre lobbies. The deal further expands Southern Theatres’ multiyear partnership with Allure and CEN for digital signage services.

CEN’s agreement with Southern Theatres increases its footprint in top DMAs in the Southeast. Christie, which won Best Overall Retail or Mall Experience at the Daily DOOH 2015 Gala Awards for its installation at the Emagine Palladium theater lobby in Birmingham, MI, will work closely with Southern Theatres to integrate its studio and institutional ad-based network into the exhibitor’s visually striking theater lobbies. These installations will feature interactive and 3D content delivered on animated digital posters and experiential displays, ranging from standalone units to award-winning “Hero Walls” with digital panels arranged in an 8-foot-high by 14-foot-wide herringbone pattern.

The displays will demonstrate Allure and its Christie Experiential Network’s expertise in delivering sophisticated advertising campaigns using the latest innovations in digital technology to engage with theater audiences and enhance exhibitors’ competitive advantage and revenue streams.

Allure has significant digital signage theater deployments across much of the United States as well as in China and other international markets in addition to Christie’s foothold in the digital cinema projection market, with more than 50,000 installations worldwide. The company is also a player in premium cinema sound with Christie Vive Audio, while its Network Operations Centers monitor more than 60,000 devices. These include thousands of digital menu boards and movie posters, merchandisers, digital box office and auditorium displays, as well as nearly 4,000 digital cinema screens and 4,700 screens offering on-screen digital advertising solutions.

Christie's digital signage in action “We are excited about this partnership and the opportunities it brings to all involved,” said Ron Krueger, president and COO of Southern Theatres. “Providing more engaging, memorable, and responsive experiences to our guests is a top priority. Allure and CEN enable us to continue to innovate and offer exciting new ways to enjoy the movies in our theatre environments.”

“As today’s tech-savvy millennial audiences increasingly expect more engaging and personalized entertainment experiences, the challenge is to deliver them in fully integrated, thoughtful, and innovative ways; from the moment they step inside the lobby to the closing credits of their favorite movie,” added Kevin Romano, executive vice president of global media at Allure. “As evidenced by our recent announcement regarding integrating ThinAire’s Internet of Things technology into our Experiential Media Network, we are creating a platform for theaters, studios, and advertisers to better engage and relate to consumers through immersive place-based and mobile technology. We are pleased to partner with the Southern Theatres organization and look forward to our collaboration.”

Allure and its Christie Experiential Network (CEN) draw upon Christie’s more than 85 years of experience in the exhibition industry as well as Allure’s extensive portfolio and experience with digital signage theater deployments in offering a fully integrated, immersive, digital out-of-home network that connects brands and studios with today’s sophisticated consumers.