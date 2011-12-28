Casio Extends Warranty

Dover, NJ-Casio America has extended its laser and LED hybrid light source warranty from three to five years. The improved warranty is good for five years or 10,000 hours of reliable operation to help eliminate the hassle of replacing traditional mercury lamps. Based on the cost of bulb replacement, during the warranty period, professionals could save nearly as much as the cost of a new projector.



Casio's SLIM series of projectors.

With the cost of a replacement lamp being approximately 30 percent of the cost of a projector, in addition to the man hours to change out the projector bulb and the down time that occurs while the projector is not in service, Casio expects this warranty to be the benchmark for the future. The warranty applies to the Signature, Short Throw, and Pro series of projectors.

"Extending the warranty to five years further emphasizes Casio's assurance in the reliability of our light source and demonstrates our commitment to next generation products by setting new standards," said Matt Mustachio, general manager of Casio's Business Projector Division. "The increased warranty also makes the projector's total cost of ownership even more attractive as compared to lamp-based projectors. With a Casio projector, you no longer have to worry about the cost of replacing lamp bulbs for up to five years."

Casio's laser and LED hybrid light source utilizes a hybrid combination of laser and LED devices, as well as a fluorescent element to generate high output red, green, and blue light. A DLP(r) chip is used to form the image that is passed through the projection lens. This technology achieves an increase in color spectrum compared with a mercury lamp, while lowering the projector's total cost of ownership and maximizing investment.