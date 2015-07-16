Allen & Heath Hires Two New U.S. Rep Firms

Audio mixing console maker Allen & Heath has hired two new sales representative firms to handle the New England and Mid Atlantic territories in the United States.

Richard Dean Associates, founded in 1975 by Richard Bazirgan and Dean Goodwin with a focus on the professional audio and musical instrument markets, will represent the company in New England.



Samuel K. Macdonald, a manufacturer’s representative firm widely known as SKMac will represent the company in the Mid Atlantic state. SKMac has been a preferred resource for customers since 1926 serving the professional audio, video, lighting, musical instrument, and security markets.