Allen & Heath Hires Two New U.S. Rep Firms

Audio mixing console maker Allen & Heath has hired two new sales representative firms to handle the New England and Mid Atlantic territories in the United States.
- Richard Dean Associates, founded in 1975 by Richard Bazirgan and Dean Goodwin with a focus on the professional audio and musical instrument markets, will represent the company in New England.
Samuel K. Macdonald, a manufacturer’s representative firm widely known as SKMac will represent the company in the Mid Atlantic state. SKMac has been a preferred resource for customers since 1926 serving the professional audio, video, lighting, musical instrument, and security markets.