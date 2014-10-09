Alcorn McBride Hires Devin Acker as Software Engineer

Alcorn McBride has hired Devin Acker as their Software Engineer. He join the company in a new position, which has been created to meet the growing demand for staff at Alcorn McBride.

Devin Acker, Alcorn McBride's new Software Engineer

As Software Engineer, Devin Acker reports to Alcorn McBride’s Project Engineer and is responsible for developing and maintaining MS Windows-based GUI applications for programming, configuring and controlling the company’s audio, video, show control and lighting equipment. Acker will also provide customer support and interface directly with customers regarding feedback on software design.

“Devin’s computer skills are just what we need,” says Joy Burke, Senior Product Engineer. “The new Software Engineer position gives him a great opportunity to further his software development talents in an innovative and challenging environment.”

Acker is a 2012 graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in Computer Science and a minor in Electrical Engineering. He has pursued several open-source personal projects using various languages and technologies.

Most recently Acker served as Applications Development Analyst with Black Knight Financial Services where he maintained and developed software responsible for processing millions of mortgage loans for clients nationwide as well as various internal development and deployment tools.