Alcorn McBride Adds Gustavo Casolino as Technical Support Engineer

Alcorn McBride has hired Gustavo Casolino as technical support engineer.

Casolino spent the last six years as systems audio engineer at LMG in Orlando. Prior to that, he served as a designer and audio crew chief at Walt Disney World Company for four years. A graduate of the Music School of Buenos Aires, Argentina with a degree in recording arts sound engineering, Casolino holds numerous professional certifications.

"We're excited to welcome Gustavo to the family,” says Scott Harkless, chief innovation officer at Alcorn McBride. "Offering our customers top-notch technical support is essential to who we are. Gustavo's field experience and his talent for communicating technical topics add tremendous value to our team and the level of service we provide our customers.”

“I'm a strong believer of products made in the USA,” Casolino said. “Alcorn McBride products offer peace of mind because they are very reliable; in other words, they simply work. Alcorn's new product line will raise the bar for the themed entertainment industry. Every Alcorn McBride employee has a great attitude and is very passionate about their craft. I'm very happy to be part of the family."