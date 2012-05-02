Covid Rainbow Fish Fiber Optic HDMI Cables

Covid (booth C9914) Rainbow Fish fiber optic HDMI cables connect up to 1,000 foot lengths with no signal degradation.

These fiber HDMI cables are in-wall/riser rated and offer a unique and easy to install design. The cable is equipped with a USB power cable integrated into the receiving HDMI connector. The housing is constructed of high durability composite material for necessary protection of the internal HDMI to fiber transfer.

The Rainbow Fish fiber HDMI supports video formats including 720p/1080p/1080i/3D/480p/480i, plus is HDMI high speed certified. They are available in lengths of 35, 55, 75, 150, 250, and 1,000 feet. Custom lengths are also available upon request.