Chief Brings Freestanding Video Wall Solutions to DSE

Chief is showcasing its recently expanded line of freestanding video wall solutions at DSE booth 119. The new LVM and LBM mounts make it possible to construct video walls in prominent locations for temporary or permanent signage.



Chief LVM freestanding video wall cart LVM freestanding video wall carts and the LBM bolt down video wall mounts come in a variety of landscape and portrait configurations. The solutions can be combined with accessories to achieve video walls up to three displays high and any length.



This latest addition to Chief’s Fusion Series of mounting solutions features ControlZone micro-height and leveling capabilities, plus plumb and lateral shift adjustments to simplify alignment. Fully integrated cable management aides in a clean installation.