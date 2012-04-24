Matrox Featured at NEC Showcase

Matrox Graphics announced that its high-performance Mura MPX Series video wall controller boards and M-Series multi-display graphics cards will each be featured in a variety of environments as go-to multi-display solutions at the NEC Showcase 2012 in London on April 25.

In partnership with PSCo Technical Distribution, four Mura boards will drive a 4x4 video wall centerpiece made up of 16 of NEC’s new X463UN 46-inch, ultra-narrow-bezel displays. The setup will stand 4.5 m high in portrait mode in the show’s Digital out of Home zone.

Additionally at NEC, Professional Office of the Future zone visitors will see a 2x2 Mura-powered video wall leveraging an Exterity codec as well as a player from VisioSign. Mura PCI Express x16 Gen2 boards feature both HD resolution inputs and outputs and High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) capture and output support, with more and more pro AV integrators and customers beginning to turn to the video wall solution. A single board can be used to create small video wall controllers made up of up to four outputs, while multi-board configurations support larger video walls and anything from presentation systems in conference rooms to collaboration systems within process control.

Matrox M-Series card-powered setups will also be front and center in the Professional Office of the Future zone. Two M9125 PCIe x16 dual cards will drive a specialized desktop that will simultaneously feature four inputs on two pivoted displays using picture-in-picture. A single M9188 octal card will also power an eight-display high-resolution workstation.

For professional environments that require even larger desktop space, M-Series cards support multi-board hybriding, enabling up to 16 displays on a single computer. In the showcase’s Transport zone, for example, a separate M9188 octal card will power a 3x3 flight-info display wall on a mobile trolley in conjunction with a second M-Series card, increasing passers-by’s ability to see more simultaneously.

