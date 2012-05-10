Milestone Donates to Second Harvest Heartland

Minneapolis, MN--Milestone AV Technologies announced that employees donated more than 1,500 pounds of food and supplies for community members in need as part of a drive for Second Harvest Heartland.

The event was held March 19-30 as part of National Hunger Awareness Month.

A longtime supporter of Second Harvest Heartland, Milestone AV Technologies hosted its first food drive for the hunger-relief organization last year, with employees bringing in 1,030 pounds of food and supplies.

"At the beginning of the 2012 drive, we set a goal to beat last year's record," said Scott Gill, CEO of Milestone AV Technologies. "The fact that we topped 2011 donations by nearly 500 pounds shows the tremendous generosity of our employees, and their commitment to helping our neighbors in need."

Second Harvest Heartland works to reinvent hunger relief through leadership and innovation to help those who are hungry today and provide the means for those who are hungry to be fed tomorrow. Pioneering partnerships and programs have paved the way for Second Harvest Heartland to distribute nearly 70 million pounds of grocery products to hungry seniors, families and children last year alone through nearly 1,000 non-profit member agencies and programs serving 59 counties in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.