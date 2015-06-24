AES Announces Registration & Hotel Packages Now Available for Upcoming Convention

If it’s about audio, it’s at AES – and this year’s 139th AES International Convention will once again take over the professional audio landscape of New York City, October 29 through November 1, 2015, at the Jacob Javits Center.

From the special events and exhibition floor presentations offered by the free Exhibits-Plus badge, to the four days of in-depth Tech Program available to holders of the premium All Access badge, the 139th AES Convention will offer a range of topics and technologies with points of interest for every aspect of the audio industry. Additionally, the AES has made arrangements with several hotels in the area to offer special pricing and reservations for AES attendees, exclusively available through the AES Housing website.



Several badge options are available for this year’s Convention: the free Exhibits-Plus badge, the premium All Access badge, a Single-Day All Access badge and a Single Event badge.



Exhibits-Plus badges are a free pass to attending the world’s largest dedicated professional audio exhibition and special events. The Exhibits-Plus badge will also give attendees access to the Opening Ceremonies and Awards, the Project Studio Expo and Live Sound Expo presentation stages, and more. Exhibits-Plus badges are completely free with advance registration through the AES website.



All Access badges are available to attendees looking to for professional development opportunities. AES will once again be the meeting place for the top names in audio engineering to deliver a diverse Tech Program of workshops, tutorials, papers and more on the latest developments in professional audio. All Access badge-holders may attend all on-site AES events. (Tickets for tech tours cost extra and can be purchased at the convention.)



This year, due to overwhelming response, AES is also offering two additional badge designations. Single- and 2-Day All Access badges are available for Friday, October 30; Saturday, October 31; and Sunday, November 1. These options are ideal for people who cannot attend all four days of the Convention.



The AES has made arrangements with several hotels in the area to offer exclusive competitive pricing and reservations for AES attendees. For access to these special rates, visit the AES139 Convention Housing website and get in on special hotel packages available only through the AES, during this busy time in the city, with the New York Marathon and other events also taking place.



Organizers expect these rooms to sell out fast. Attendees can request hotel reservations online or contact the AES Housing Customer Contact Center, Monday through Friday, 9am to 9pm (Eastern Time); 1-800-483-2433 (Toll Free U.S. & Canada); 415-979-2296 (Outside U.S. & Canada); AESHousing@cmrus.com.



For the latest information on Registration and Housing for the AES139 Convention visit http://www.aes.org/events/139/.