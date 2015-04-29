Advantech DS-370

The What: Advantech's DS-370 is a powerful, fanless signage player powered by an Intel Celeron J1900 Quad-core processor.

The What Else: The DS-370 supports dual Full HD 1080P display output simultaneously to three display interfaces: HDMI, DP++, and VGA. The compact, fanless signage player supports dual LANs, dual COM, Mini PCIe (3G, WLAN), and USB3.0 for data communication. It features an on-board Micro SSD for faster boot times and high performance read/write speeds. Preloaded with content management software, DS-370 allows you to easily deliver and manage your interactive media content to effectively communicate, connect and engage with your customers.