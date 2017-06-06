Advanced Launches Dedicated Website For Microsoft Surface Hub Customers

Advanced has launched a new Microsoft Surface Hub resource—surfacehubexperts.com—to educate, inform, and respond in real-time to customer questions about the Microsoft Surface Hub. The website is staffed with dedicated Advanced Surface Hub experts who will help provide immediate assistance to prospective and current clients.

“We are proud to introduce a new interactive website to serve as an easy-to-use educational and purchasing resource for our Canadian customers,” said Advanced president and CEO David Weatherhead. “Surfacehubexperts.com provides instant access to a Visual Collaboration and Surface Hub specialist so clients can have their questions answered immediately.”

Following the previous “Surface Hub Open Days”, Advanced will also host an in-person “Experience Surface Hub Technology Days” at its headquarters on Thursday, June 1, 2017. The event will include in-depth discussions on unique collaboration requirements and feature hands-on demonstrations of the Microsoft Surface Hub.

“Clients can sign-up for this event free of charge, and meet with Microsoft and Advanced experts to learn more about the product,” Weatherhead explained. “As Microsoft Surface Hub partners, we are dedicated to educating and informing our customers on how this innovative solution can work in their desired application.”

Advanced is an authorized Microsoft Surface Hub Partner Reseller, and has installed Surface Hub systems as part of the upgraded collaboration experience in its executive briefing center. Connected to complementary AV components, the new collaboration experience is designed to fully showcase the capabilities of the Microsoft Surface Hub in a real-world environment.

“We are eager to demonstrate the hub’s complete range of capabilities at our facility,” said Weatherhead. “Our dedication to customer support, before, during and after an installation, is what truly separates Advanced from so many of its competitors. We offer a very clear way for customers to experience the full benefits of a carefully designed and customized collaboration solution, and now we have a great online resource for them to connect with our experts at any time.”

According to Microsoft, Surface Hubs have been shipped to over 2,000 customers in 24 markets around the world to date.

Customers who want to arrange for a demonstration of the Microsoft Surface Hub in the experience center at Advanced can email info@advanced-inc.com.