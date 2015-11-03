Advanced Adds Engineering and Sales Staff

Canadian AV integrator Advanced has appointed three senior-level executives to its engineering and sales teams. Adam Dickie, CTS-D, is now director of engineering, Greg Priest is senior account manager, and Andres Diaz-Vialle is the firm's new internal sales representative.

Adam Dickie, CTS-D

"We are proud to expand our engineering and sales teams with individuals who bring an extraordinary level of talent and experience to our rapidly growing firm," said Advanced vice president of sales Mark McPherson. "We want our clients, and the AV community at large, to understand our commitment to providing best-in-class service with insight from industry experts."



With more than 15 years in the AV industry as a system designer, Adam Dickie, CTS-D, has worked with architects, consultants, interior designers, electrical engineers, and general contractors to ensure the implementation of professional, practical, and reliable AV systems for a wide range of clients. As a system designer, Dickie has designed multi-million dollar projects for such clients as University of Toronto Rotman School of Management and Casino New Brunswick.

Greg Priest



Greg Priest joins Advanced with more than 17 years in the AV industry as a design and sales professional. For the past six years, Priest served as an audio visual sales consultant at Westbury National Show Systems, where he was responsible for developing preliminary designs, price quotations, and bid responses. Priest previously earned certifications with key manufacturers such as Crestron, Extron, Polycom, Biamp, and Cisco, and has played a senior leadership role in past major installations for University of Toronto Rotman School of Management, St. Michael's Hospital, Bruce Power, CIBC, and Bank of Montreal.



Andres Diaz-Valle will enhance the company's support for Quebec-based and French-speaking education and enterprise clients.