X2O Media Joins Crestron's Integrated Partner Program

X2O Media has announced its membership in Crestron's Integrated Partner Program. To enhance the end-user experience, X2O's says its Xpresenter digital signage platform delivers an interactive channel featuring dynamic graphics and content to Crestron's touchpanels, while for Crestron's boardroom touchpanels, Xpresenter Live provides informative PowerPoint presentations that include speaker information, links to live data sources, video feeds, and more.

X2O's Xpresenter is an end-to-end platform designed to make creating, managing, and distributing broadcast-quality content on networks of all sizes available to all. Xpresenter's patented authoring module allows Microsoft PowerPoint users to produce compelling graphics that incorporate animations, smart objects, video clips, and real-time data sources — all without ever leaving the PowerPoint interface. Through the Integrated Partner Program, this same content can be easily displayed on Crestron's touchpanels.

For Crestron's boardroom touchpanels, Xpresenter Live turns PowerPoint presentations into multimedia productions. Users simply plug their laptop and a projector into Xpresenter Live, and their presentation immediately comes to life with full-motion video, 3D logos and animation, and other dynamic elements. Integrating a Crestron touchpanel allows users to instantly turn presentation elements on and off, trigger animations, or switch between predefined template layouts. Xpresenter Live includes a library of professionally designed screen layouts that can be customized to match an organization's brand identity.

Dominick Accurso, manager of the Crestron Integrated Partner Program stated: "We would like to welcome X2O Media as an integrated partner and look forward to working with them on future integration."

"We are thrilled to join the Integrated Partner Program and provide users of Crestron's state-of-the-art touchpanels with the content to take their control experience to the next level," said David Wilkins, X2O Media's President and CEO. "From the living room to the boardroom, Creston's customers will now have access to real-time data sources, video, and so much more, all at the press of a button. And for installers, delivering broadcast-quality content to the touchscreen is as simple as delivering content to a desktop or cell phone, providing completely hassle-free integration and added value to their installations."

More information about Xpresenter, Xpresenter Live, and other digital signage solutions from X2O Media is available at www.x2omedia.com.