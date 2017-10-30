AdMobilize, Ayuda Media Systems Partner on DooH Analytics

AdMobilize and Ayuda Media Systems announced a partnership to integrate proof-of-performance reporting and analytic capabilities into the Ayuda platform.



The integration equips Ayuda Platform users with both audience measurement and vehicle analytics functionality, in addition to real-time campaign performance reporting that’s viewable by both site and advertiser. AdMobilize will be exhibiting its capabilities at the DPAA Summit 2017 on November 1 in New York at AdMobilize Booth #11.

“Ayuda Platform users can access AI-driven audience measurement data across all DOOH advertising campaigns globally—it’s a completely scalable solution bound neither by geography or network size,” said Mike Neel, CMO, AdMobilize. “Because our core AI analytics technology is platform agnostic, DOOH networks powered by the Ayuda Platform with inventory in both placed-based and outdoor roadside formats can leverage this new functionality.”

The partnership with AdMobilize affords Ayuda Platform users the ability to capture and report on key DOOH campaign performance metrics, which help media sellers make more informed, data-driven decisions, offering value to advertiser clientele.

“Ayuda is excited to include the integration with AdMobilize’s AI-driven analytics solution as part of the value offered in the Ayuda Platform," said Daniel Fleischer, Ayuda’s global VP of business development. "Intelligent metrics are essential to driving more meaningful, results-based ad campaigns. The partnership will help Ayuda clients interpret audience data over time and provide meaningful insights to advertisers, in addition to leveraging said data for real-time responsiveness of the creative in the field. We are thrilled that AdMobilize’s solution can be offered not only to Ayuda’s digital placed-based environments, but also to the outdoor roadside networks whose data points come from vehicular traffic.”

Beyond the initial launch, AdMobilize and Ayuda will explore additional opportunities for product integration in order to further fulfill the needs of DOOH networks around the world. The collaboration is already in place, with several DOOH networks who already use both companies’ offerings looking to provide deeper level of audience insight and campaign performance reporting to advertisers more seamlessly.