ADI Launches Mobile Website for Dealers

ADI has launched a new mobile website to help dealers easily access the products they need for complete installations. The mobile version of the website allows dealers to shop and order from ADI anytime from their smartphone or mobile device.

The ADI mobile website delivers the same user experience as the desktop version, and makes it easy for dealers to shop more than 100,000 products and 1,000 brands while on the go. The mobile site also provides instant access to ADI’s sales center, clearance zone, and online specials so dealers can easily explore all the ways to save at ADI.

“Going mobile was just the next step in the evolution of ADI’s exceptional online customer experience,” said Michael Flink, president of ADI Americas. “ADI redesigned its desktop site and is continually adding new features and functionality, to make it easier for dealers to shop at ADI.”

With its ease of use, the modernized ADI mobile website makes finding the right products fast and simple. Dealers can search by item number or keywords, select brand name or product feature, or browse through ADI’s product categories. After sign-in, users can access and manage their account online and view pricing and inventory levels. In a safe and secure environment, users can check availability at local branches, and place orders for quick pick up or shipping.

To reach the new ADI mobile site, simply go to adiglobal.com/us on your mobile device. Mobile sites for ADI Canada will be available later this year.