Adflow Networks for Carstar

Carstar, a nationwide network of high quality collision and glass centers, has chosen Adflow Networks as their partner to provide Carstar repair centers across the country with a Digital Signage solution.

“We knew that digital signage could help Carstar communicate more effectively with our customers,” said Lillian Haskett, Customer Experience Manager. “We use the Adflow solution to communicate the breadth of our collision and glass repair offerings, to educate customers on our partnership network with insurance carriers, and to promote our brand. Throughout the project, Adflow has demonstrated their experience in working with independently owned and operated locations such as those in our network. Working with owner-operators dictated the need for a solution that was easy to install and software that is easy to use in a decentralized environment. Adflow provides us with a complete turn-key solution."

“We are delighted to add Carstar to our growing list of automotive retailers” said Mike Abbott, President of Adflow Networks. “Owner-operators like the fact that Adflow offers installation, content creation, easy-to-use software, 24x7 monitoring, and technical support, making the operation of their digital signage network straight-forward.”