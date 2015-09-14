Adder Technology to Launch AdderView DDX30 at IBC

Adder Technology plans to launch the AdderView DDX30 KVM at IBC 2015. The compact matrix has a choice of DVI and DisplayPort transmitters and provides up to 1920x1200 resolutions at 60FPS without loss.

The AdderView DDX30 extends up to 50 meters (164 feet) over a single standard CATx cable, features transparent EDID management, full-speed USB, and an intuitive GUI with multiview thumbnail display.



Reality Check Systems supplied technology for OB production trucks by combining RCS Bullet mobile graphic workstation with Adder's KVM solution to improve the user experiences for OB truck operators.



"Adder's DVI switches and extenders are a part of our Bullet mobile graphics solutions, and we're excited to start working with the AdderView DDX30," said Ryan Stern, head of engineering at Reality Check Systems. "It combines all the functionality of a product we already use but in a smaller footprint.



"We're also looking forward to its new user interface, which will help simplify the reconfiguration of equipment while also giving our clients added flexibility when working across multiple systems."

This KVM matrix provides 30 ports that can be shared and flexibly scaled between users and computers, allowing users to program pre-set configurations at the touch of a button. Multiple users can use presets to switch between multiple computer sources.

"The key focus when we designed the new AdderView DDX30 was to make sure that our customers' voices were heard," said Jamie Shepperd, group marketing manager at Adder Technology. "This digital matrix product provides a pixel perfect, lossless matrix solution for discreet workgroups."



Adder will be at stand 7.C30 at IBC, RAI Amsterdam, from September 11-15.